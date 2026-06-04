Natixis Advisors LLC Has $39.27 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,947 shares of the company's stock after selling 277,462 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Floor & Decor worth $39,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,870 shares of the company's stock worth $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.6% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 267,750 shares of the company's stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 89,997 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 134.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,162 shares of the company's stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Floor & Decor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Floor & Decor wasn't on the list.

While Floor & Decor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here