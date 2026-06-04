Free Trial
→ Skip the Line Opportunity: The SpaceX IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Natixis Advisors LLC Has $48.32 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Asbury Automotive Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 10% in Q4, ending with 207,820 shares valued at about $48.3 million, or 1.07% of the company.
  • Director B. Christopher Disantis bought 500 shares at $202.30 each, boosting his ownership by 10.2% and bringing his total holdings to 5,400 shares.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: the stock carries a Hold consensus rating with an average target price of $232, while the company’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,820 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $48,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 319.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 109 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 132 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director B. Christopher Disantis purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.30 per share, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,420. This trade represents a 10.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 1.4%

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $187.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.08. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.01 and a twelve month high of $274.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.62 by ($0.25). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: ABG is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Asbury Automotive Group Right Now?

Before you consider Asbury Automotive Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Asbury Automotive Group wasn't on the list.

While Asbury Automotive Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for June 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 28, 2026
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
By Nathan Reiff | May 31, 2026

Recent Videos

AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines