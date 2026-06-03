Natixis Advisors LLC Has $70.87 Million Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,106 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,614 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TKO Group worth $70,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $204.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.91 and a 200 day moving average of $199.48. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.TKO Group's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $228.00 target price on TKO Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Report on TKO

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,943,689. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,909,755.35. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 19,290 shares valued at $3,711,017. Insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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