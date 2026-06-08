Natixis Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,413 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 42.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Ares Management from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $125.92 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.16%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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