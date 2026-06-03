Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,631 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Marriott International worth $120,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $373.76 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $354.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $388.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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