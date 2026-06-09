Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 10,795 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Incyte were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $18,085,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 941.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 291,293 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $961,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.03. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $112.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 26.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Incyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $104.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Key Headlines Impacting Incyte

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Incyte announced a definitive agreement to buy Vega Therapeutics for up to $2 billion, adding a late-stage bleeding-disorder asset to strengthen its hematology pipeline. Article Title

Incyte announced a definitive agreement to buy Vega Therapeutics for up to $2 billion, adding a late-stage bleeding-disorder asset to strengthen its hematology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The deal is part of a broader push to bolster Incyte’s blood-disorder portfolio and diversify growth ahead of looming patent-expiry concerns for its key drug Jakafi. Article Title

The deal is part of a broader push to bolster Incyte’s blood-disorder portfolio and diversify growth ahead of looming patent-expiry concerns for its key drug Jakafi. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports echoed the transaction and described it as a major biotech M&A move, reinforcing the market’s focus on pipeline expansion rather than operational weakness. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $1,801,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 262,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,349,778. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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