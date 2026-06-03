Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 109,324 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,096 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Dollar General worth $73,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 416.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock worth $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock worth $224,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,699,871 shares of the company's stock worth $225,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,226 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,431,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General beat Q1 earnings expectations with EPS of $2.00 versus estimates around $1.89, while same-store sales rose 2.0% and operating profit increased 10.8%, signaling healthy underlying demand. Dollar General Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Dollar General beat Q1 earnings expectations with EPS of $2.00 versus estimates around $1.89, while same-store sales rose 2.0% and operating profit increased 10.8%, signaling healthy underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted its FY2026 EPS guidance to $7.20-$7.45, which investors are reading as a sign that margins and earnings momentum are improving. Dollar General raises annual profit forecast on resilient demand for discount goods

The company lifted its FY2026 EPS guidance to $7.20-$7.45, which investors are reading as a sign that margins and earnings momentum are improving. Positive Sentiment: Management said lower-income and middle-income customers are still trading down to Dollar General for low-cost goods, and that pressure in rural communities may support traffic as households cut discretionary spending. Dollar General Attracts All Income Groups as Economic Pressures Mount

Management said lower-income and middle-income customers are still trading down to Dollar General for low-cost goods, and that pressure in rural communities may support traffic as households cut discretionary spending. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, reinforcing its cash-return profile but not likely the main driver of the stock move today.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, reinforcing its cash-return profile but not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below expectations at $10.79 billion versus about $10.81 billion, and that mild top-line miss may temper enthusiasm even after the earnings beat. Dollar General NYSE: DG reports Q1 CY2026 in line with expectations

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $139.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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