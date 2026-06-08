Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 204,475 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 568.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,450 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schneider National worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Schneider National by 2,425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 36.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Get Schneider National alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDR

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $37.84.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Schneider National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Schneider National wasn't on the list.

While Schneider National currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here