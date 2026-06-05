Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 21,771 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $27,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,102,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,831,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,741,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $166,672,000 after acquiring an additional 946,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,699,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,131,000 after acquiring an additional 823,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.46.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.57 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income's payout ratio is 265.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

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