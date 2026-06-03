Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 48,697 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $69,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 74,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,074,750,000 after buying an additional 147,041 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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