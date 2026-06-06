Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 75,342 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,265 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of ATI worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,394,349,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $642,633,000 after buying an additional 1,080,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $491,476,000 after buying an additional 415,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $174,210,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,787,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 106,358 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE ATI opened at $177.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $164.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATI

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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