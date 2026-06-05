Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,552 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $26,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc now owns 10,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company's stock.

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Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $160.66 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.37 and a 52-week high of $174.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.17. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.33%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $183.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Further Reading

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