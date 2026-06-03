Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229,003 shares of the company's stock after selling 169,745 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sony worth $133,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 968,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,360,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Insider Activity at Sony

In other news, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $395,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $622,973.33. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 661,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,959,115.15. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sony Stock Up 0.9%

SONY opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $32.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.0796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sony's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.00%.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Further Reading

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