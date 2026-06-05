Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 138,417 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,848 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 138,417 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $29,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,881 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in CoStar Group by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CoStar Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 997,813 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 325,944 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 561.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoStar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoStar Group wasn't on the list.

While CoStar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here