Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 142,548 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,548 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Carnival were worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Carnival by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Carnival by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Carnival by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 21,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Carnival Trading Down 1.5%

CCL stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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