Free Trial
→ SpaceX is offering you shares. Don't take them. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 142,548 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Carnival logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Natixis Advisors LLC cut its Carnival stake by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 142,548 shares and ending with 541,060 shares valued at about $16.5 million.
  • Carnival reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.20 versus the $0.18 estimate and revenue of $6.17 billion, up 6.1% from a year earlier.
  • Despite mixed sentiment, analysts currently maintain a Moderate Buy consensus on CCL with an average price target of $34.80, while insiders have also been selling shares recently.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,548 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Carnival were worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Carnival by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Carnival by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Carnival by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 21,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Carnival Trading Down 1.5%

CCL stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Carnival Right Now?

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
tc pixel
How to claim a stake in SpaceX before the June 12 IPO
How to claim a stake in SpaceX before the June 12 IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines