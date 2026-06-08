Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 18,181 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 18,181 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $290,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,977 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 85,976 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 489,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $63,863,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 80.1% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 281,145 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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American Water Works Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $124.63 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average is $130.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.11.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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