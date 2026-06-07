Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 21,123 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,123 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research cut Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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