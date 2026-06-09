Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 211,732 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 211,732 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Nordson were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $282.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.08 and a 52-week high of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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