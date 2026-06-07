Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 32,538 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,538 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $124.82 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.Iron Mountain's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 202,985 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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