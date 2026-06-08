Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 36,959 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,584 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 36,959 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Matador Resources worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 25,483 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,839 shares of the energy company's stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,457 shares of the energy company's stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,208 shares of the energy company's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.08.

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Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The company's revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Glenn W. Stetson bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,681.80. The trade was a 0.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $79,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,460. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,407 shares of company stock worth $390,367. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Further Reading

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