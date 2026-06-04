Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 40,590 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,476 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 40,590 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of SEI Investments worth $38,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.SEI Investments's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 116.0%. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SEIC

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,804.81. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,589,389.48. The trade was a 38.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,447 shares of company stock worth $9,908,539. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

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