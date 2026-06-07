Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 45,242 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,266 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 45,242 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,948,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $164,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,085,602 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,055,362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 880,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates lowered Masco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.07.

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Masco Trading Down 0.7%

MAS opened at $69.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Masco's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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