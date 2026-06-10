Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:AIT opened at $322.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.13 and a 52 week high of $324.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $2,448,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. This trade represents a 16.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.67.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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