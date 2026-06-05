Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 7,076 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $31,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,053 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,089.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,056.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $912.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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