Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,959 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $65,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561,687 shares of company stock valued at $426,677,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 6.9%

NYSE DELL opened at $433.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here