Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,289 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 140,238 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $108,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $365,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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