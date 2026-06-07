Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,932 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,471,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $660,089,000 after buying an additional 43,421 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 850,103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $444,740,000 after purchasing an additional 301,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the sale, the director owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $312.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.71 and a 52-week high of $621.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $325.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $543.00 target price (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyler Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyler Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Tyler Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here