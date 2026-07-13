NatWest Group plc $NWG Stock Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490,080 shares of the company's stock after selling 319,511 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of NatWest Group worth $37,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 427.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NatWest Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,739 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWG. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut NatWest Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Further Reading

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