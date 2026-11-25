Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,621,104 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,077,154 shares during the period. Navan accounts for about 37.8% of Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. owned 14.06% of Navan worth $768,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Navan by 6,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,112 shares of the company's stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,196 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Navan by 2,221.8% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 387,738 shares of the company's stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 371,038 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Navan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,376,203 shares of the company's stock worth $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 353,360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navan during the third quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navan during the first quarter worth approximately $3,978,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ilan Twig sold 36,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $766,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 769,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,374,071.40. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Cohen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,086,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,739,333.88. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,075 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,088. Company insiders own 63.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Navan in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Navan from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Navan from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Navan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Navan in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navan has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.57.

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Navan Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVN opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Navan, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.88.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter. Navan had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 42.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navan, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Navan Company Profile

Navan, formerly known as TripActions, provides business travel and expense management software. Its platform brings together corporate travel booking and expense workflows, helping organizations manage employee travel and business spending. The company's services include tools for booking flights, hotels and other travel, as well as expense reporting and payment capabilities. Navan also offers support for travelers and administrative tools intended to help businesses oversee travel policies and spending.

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