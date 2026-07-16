Navigation Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,459 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Navigation Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $437.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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