Navigation Group LLC Invests $1.19 Million in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Navigation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,910 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,394,134 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $128,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 49.3% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 83,441 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 271,430 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.62.

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Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United delivered a Q2 earnings beat, reporting $1.99 per share versus estimates around $1.89-$1.92, along with revenue of $17.67 billion that also came in slightly ahead of expectations. Article Title

United delivered a Q2 earnings beat, reporting $1.99 per share versus estimates around $1.89-$1.92, along with revenue of $17.67 billion that also came in slightly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: The airline lifted FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9 to $11, above its prior outlook, which suggests management sees stronger profitability ahead despite macro and fuel volatility. Article Title

The airline lifted FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9 to $11, above its prior outlook, which suggests management sees stronger profitability ahead despite macro and fuel volatility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage ahead of the report pointed to resilient travel demand and potential upside, with Morgan Stanley naming United as a stock that could outperform this earnings season. Article Title

Analysts and coverage ahead of the report pointed to resilient travel demand and potential upside, with Morgan Stanley naming United as a stock that could outperform this earnings season. Neutral Sentiment: United continues to emphasize product upgrades, including a new Economy Plus seating configuration on its A321XLR aircraft, which could support pricing power over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

United continues to emphasize product upgrades, including a new Economy Plus seating configuration on its A321XLR aircraft, which could support pricing power over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Fuel costs remain a major overhang, with reports noting that volatile jet-fuel prices could add roughly $6 billion in costs and pressure margins going forward. Article Title

Fuel costs remain a major overhang, with reports noting that volatile jet-fuel prices could add roughly $6 billion in costs and pressure margins going forward. Negative Sentiment: Shares had already been running ahead of results, so some investor caution remains around whether current expectations are now too high. Article Title

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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