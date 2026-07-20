Navigation Group LLC Invests $1.48 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Navigation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,722 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $965,932,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,925,119,000 after buying an additional 2,465,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $368,541,000 after buying an additional 2,357,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 17,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $370,514,000 after buying an additional 2,171,322 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Will ExxonMobil's Expanding LNG Portfolio Drive Long-Term Growth?

ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Analysts Set ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM Target Price at $164.45 Target Price at $164.45

Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, reinforcing expectations that earnings will stay strong over the next few years.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE XOM opened at $147.56 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. The company has a market cap of $611.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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