Navigation Group LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Navigation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after buying an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,156.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,035.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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