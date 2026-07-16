Navigation Group LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Navigation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,082 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Navigation Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa expanded its AI payments push through the rollout of an “AI Financial Assistant” that banks can embed in their apps, giving cardholders conversational financial guidance and strengthening Visa’s fee-generating value-added services business. Visa Readies Rollout of AI Financial Assistant for Banking Apps

Visa expanded its AI payments push through the rollout of an “AI Financial Assistant” that banks can embed in their apps, giving cardholders conversational financial guidance and strengthening Visa’s fee-generating value-added services business. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Agentic Ready program picked up another partner, Thredd, which will help European issuers process AI-initiated payments without replacing their existing infrastructure, signaling broader adoption of Visa’s next-generation payment rails. Thredd Joins Visa Agentic Ready Program to Power AI Payments for European Issuers

Visa’s Agentic Ready program picked up another partner, Thredd, which will help European issuers process AI-initiated payments without replacing their existing infrastructure, signaling broader adoption of Visa’s next-generation payment rails. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also deepening its cross-border remittance business through its partnership with ACE Money Transfer, which could support transaction growth and international money movement volume. Can Visa Deepen Its Remittance Business Through ACE Partnership?

Visa is also deepening its cross-border remittance business through its partnership with ACE Money Transfer, which could support transaction growth and international money movement volume. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Visa’s involvement in crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized finance suggests the company remains central to the evolution of digital payments, but these developments are still early and not yet a clear earnings driver.

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE V opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $332.76 and its 200 day moving average is $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $365.02. The stock has a market cap of $638.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on V. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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