Nayax Ltd. $NYAX Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,171 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Nayax makes up 1.9% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 2.36% of Nayax worth $48,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 34,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 12,665.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,623,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Nayax from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.16.

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Nayax Price Performance

Shares of Nayax stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nayax Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Nayax had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nayax

In related news, CFO Sagit Manor sold 1,754 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $112,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,038,620.62. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Carly Lisanne Furman sold 1,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $128,512.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,599,697.51. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,385 shares of company stock worth $3,659,391.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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