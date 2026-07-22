Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS is Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s 8th Largest Position

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,019 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,830 shares during the period. Nebius Group comprises 2.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of Nebius Group worth $30,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Nebius Group by 85.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 815 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 264.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 595,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 432,475 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other news, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170 over the last quarter.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $216.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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