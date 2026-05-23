Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Sold by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,640 shares during the period. Nebius Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nebius Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,309,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,756,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIS. Compass Point began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.75.

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Nebius Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $233.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,362,798.84. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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