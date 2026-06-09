Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,544,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets' holdings in Nebius Group were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Nebius Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,704,632. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 694,898 shares of company stock worth $130,681,379 over the last 90 days.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $278.84.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius announced it will invest about £1.7 billion to expand its UK AI infrastructure footprint with three new NVIDIA-powered deployments, adding 65 MW of capacity by 2027 and strengthening its London AI R&D/commercial hub. The move signals faster growth in enterprise and regulated-sector AI cloud demand and reinforces the company’s long-term moat. Article Title

Nebius announced it will invest about £1.7 billion to expand its UK AI infrastructure footprint with three new NVIDIA-powered deployments, adding 65 MW of capacity by 2027 and strengthening its London AI R&D/commercial hub. The move signals faster growth in enterprise and regulated-sector AI cloud demand and reinforces the company’s long-term moat. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Nebius to $280 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting growing optimism around the company’s AI infrastructure growth trajectory. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on Nebius to $280 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting growing optimism around the company’s AI infrastructure growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlighted strong Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, and noted that the stock has surged sharply over the past month, suggesting investors are increasingly rewarding Nebius for rapid operating momentum. Article Title

Recent articles highlighted strong Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, and noted that the stock has surged sharply over the past month, suggesting investors are increasingly rewarding Nebius for rapid operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary compared Nebius with other AI names and debated whether the stock is still a good buy after its big run, which may keep sentiment high but also underscores valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Market commentary compared Nebius with other AI names and debated whether the stock is still a good buy after its big run, which may keep sentiment high but also underscores valuation scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: One note flagged elevated short interest and reminded investors that the stock remains expensive on traditional valuation measures, which could add volatility if growth expectations cool. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

View Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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