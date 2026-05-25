Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Sold by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,309,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $24,756,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848 in the last 90 days.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $214.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $233.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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