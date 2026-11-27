Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,808 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,920,831 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 98.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,604 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nebius Group by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $84.99 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $299.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.17 and a beta of 4.63. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $174.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.20 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nebius Group from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "sell" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $237.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Nebius Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 37,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.16, for a total transaction of $8,846,096.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 785,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,870,861.76. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $1,478,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,610. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,718 shares of company stock valued at $280,207 and sold 115,029 shares valued at $25,012,535.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are a few of the latest stories about NBIS:

Positive Sentiment: After a reported 44.5% decline over the past month, one analysis argues NBIS could be undervalued relative to its revenue as optimism returns to AI stocks. A separate analyst reiterated a Buy rating and $314 price target, saying the selloff had gone too far. Nebius stock could be undervalued Freedom Capital Markets price target

After a reported 44.5% decline over the past month, one analysis argues NBIS could be undervalued relative to its revenue as optimism returns to AI stocks. A separate analyst reiterated a Buy rating and $314 price target, saying the selloff had gone too far. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with CoreWeave highlights a potential Nebius advantage: customers are helping fund expansion, while the article says CoreWeave has the larger backlog. The comparison underscores that execution and financing will matter as AI infrastructure spending grows. CoreWeave and Nebius comparison

A comparison with CoreWeave highlights a potential Nebius advantage: customers are helping fund expansion, while the article says CoreWeave has the larger backlog. The comparison underscores that execution and financing will matter as AI infrastructure spending grows. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain wary of the capital required to build out AI capacity. Coverage flags a reported $45 billion spending plan, rising net debt, and uncertainty over whether major investment commitments will generate sufficient returns—risks that could weigh on Nebius despite rapid growth and a reported $38.7 billion backlog. Spending plan concerns Nebius growth and capital risks

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group is a technology company focused on building infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Its Nebius business provides cloud computing resources designed for AI workloads, including access to graphics processing units, data storage and networking, alongside tools and services for developing and deploying AI applications. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and adopted the Nebius Group name in 2024 after completing the separation and sale of its Russian businesses. It is headquartered in Amsterdam and is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Arkady Volozh.

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