Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases 232,500 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the quarter. Arlo Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Arlo Technologies worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 763.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 499,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,194.50. This trade represents a 11.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,750,000 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.55. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ARLO. Weiss Ratings raised Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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