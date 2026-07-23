Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 21,957 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 21,957 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for about 0.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth $450,000. Greenwood Gearhart LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Eaton Cambridge Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 691,615 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $117,339,000 after buying an additional 259,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $640.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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