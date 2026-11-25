Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,807 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.16% of NetApp worth $67,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,925,168,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $1,395,423,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,393,982 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $713,008,000 after buying an additional 288,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,444,057 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $687,762,000 after buying an additional 383,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in NetApp by 1,069.3% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,738,944 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $575,397,000 after buying an additional 2,504,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total value of $2,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,537 shares in the company, valued at $43,801,111.48. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,082,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,423.80. This represents a 42.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 173,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,933,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered NetApp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital set a $300.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.24.

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NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.69 and a 1 year high of $240.87. The business's fifty day moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The data storage provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 119.13% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.730-10.030 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.540-2.640 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NetApp's payout ratio is 29.34%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc. develops data storage and data management technologies for businesses and other organizations. Its offerings support workloads across on-premises infrastructure, public cloud environments and hybrid settings, with services for storing, managing, protecting and moving data. The company's portfolio includes its ONTAP data management software, all-flash and hybrid-flash storage systems, object storage, and cloud storage and data services. NetApp also provides tools to help customers manage data across different environments and offers infrastructure through its Keystone storage-as-a-service model.

See Also

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