Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,247 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 246,012 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of NetApp worth $88,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 56.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71 West Capital Partners lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. 71 West Capital Partners now owns 1,429 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company's stock.

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NetApp Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.69 and a 12-month high of $240.87. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The data storage provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.46. NetApp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.730-10.030 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.540-2.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. NetApp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 2,609 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $466,750.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 47,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,625.90. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $175,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,976.85. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,525 shares of company stock worth $34,933,723. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NetApp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc. develops data storage and data management technologies for businesses and other organizations. Its offerings support workloads across on-premises infrastructure, public cloud environments and hybrid settings, with services for storing, managing, protecting and moving data. The company's portfolio includes its ONTAP data management software, all-flash and hybrid-flash storage systems, object storage, and cloud storage and data services. NetApp also provides tools to help customers manage data across different environments and offers infrastructure through its Keystone storage-as-a-service model.

Further Reading

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