NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Stock Holdings Increased by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,103 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in NetApp were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.69 and a 1-year high of $192.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 117.23%. NetApp's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.700-9.000 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. NetApp's payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $38,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $186,488.10. This represents a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,279,913.56. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $8,106,972. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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