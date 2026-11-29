Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,706 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 274,274 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $26,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,925,168,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,423,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,444,057 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $687,762,000 after acquiring an additional 383,701 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,393,982 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $713,008,000 after purchasing an additional 288,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,069.3% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,738,944 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $575,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company's stock.

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NetApp Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $200.16 and its 200-day moving average is $157.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.69 and a 52-week high of $240.87.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The data storage provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.46. NetApp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. NetApp's revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.730-10.030 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.540-2.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,801,111.48. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 2,609 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $466,750.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 47,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,449,625.90. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,933,723. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.24.

View Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc. develops data storage and management technologies for businesses and other organizations. Its products and services help customers store, protect, manage and access data across on-premises data centers and public cloud environments. The company's offerings include enterprise storage systems, data management software and cloud services. Its portfolio includes the ONTAP operating system, all-flash and hybrid storage systems, and services designed to support data protection, application workloads and hybrid cloud operations.

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