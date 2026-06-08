Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Increased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 764.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,085 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $82.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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