Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Raised by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 777.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 202 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding beyond core streaming with live-content initiatives, including live daily streaming of The Breakfast Club, plus franchise-based consumer product deals that could add new revenue streams over time.

Netflix is expanding beyond core streaming with live-content initiatives, including live daily streaming of The Breakfast Club, plus franchise-based consumer product deals that could add new revenue streams over time. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says the pullback may make Netflix look more attractive, pointing to stronger free cash flow guidance and a scaling advertising business as longer-term supports.

Some commentary says the pullback may make Netflix look more attractive, pointing to stronger free cash flow guidance and a scaling advertising business as longer-term supports. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media discussion is increasingly focused on whether Netflix is evolving from a pure growth story into a more mature, value-like stock, which may affect how investors price it going forward.

Analyst and media discussion is increasingly focused on whether Netflix is evolving from a pure growth story into a more mature, value-like stock, which may affect how investors price it going forward. Negative Sentiment: Netflix stock has been falling despite generally positive business updates, suggesting weaker investor sentiment and concerns about valuation and near-term momentum.

Netflix stock has been falling despite generally positive business updates, suggesting weaker investor sentiment and concerns about valuation and near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director and co-founder Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares in a pre-planned 10b5-1 transaction, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was scheduled in advance. Reed Hastings Sells 386,700 Shares of Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. President Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $343.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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