Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 709.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 2.2%

NFLX stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $343.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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