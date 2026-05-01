Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,164.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a large buyback capacity — Netflix expanded its share‑repurchase authorization by roughly $25 billion, which reduces float and supports EPS and the share price. InsiderMonkey: Buyback

Board approved a large buyback capacity — Netflix expanded its share‑repurchase authorization by roughly $25 billion, which reduces float and supports EPS and the share price. Positive Sentiment: Q1 fundamentals and earnings signals remain strong — Netflix reported solid Q1 results (revenue growth ~16% YoY and an EPS beat), and some analysts/commentators say the sell‑off overlooked bullish elements in the report. Fool: Sell‑off Is a Gift

Q1 fundamentals and earnings signals remain strong — Netflix reported solid Q1 results (revenue growth ~16% YoY and an EPS beat), and some analysts/commentators say the sell‑off overlooked bullish elements in the report. Positive Sentiment: Analyst model tweaks lifted forward EPS estimates — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026/27 EPS forecasts, which helps justify the stock after the post‑earnings repricing. (Estimates reported by market commentary.)

Analyst model tweaks lifted forward EPS estimates — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026/27 EPS forecasts, which helps justify the stock after the post‑earnings repricing. (Estimates reported by market commentary.) Neutral Sentiment: Mobile product push (Clips/vertical feed) aims to boost engagement and discovery but monetization impact is uncertain near term. TechCrunch: Clips

Mobile product push (Clips/vertical feed) aims to boost engagement and discovery but monetization impact is uncertain near term. Neutral Sentiment: Programming slate: May content highlights (new originals and returns) help retention/engagement but are incremental vs. macro growth drivers. MarketWatch: May slate

Programming slate: May content highlights (new originals and returns) help retention/engagement but are incremental vs. macro growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Relative valuation comparisons (e.g., SIRI vs. NFLX) are circulating; these frame Netflix as more expensive on absolute metrics but still attractive on growth-adjusted measures. Zacks: SIRI vs NFLX

Relative valuation comparisons (e.g., SIRI vs. NFLX) are circulating; these frame Netflix as more expensive on absolute metrics but still attractive on growth-adjusted measures. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the earnings update included a notable sell‑off that some say reflected disappointment around near‑term guidance, leaving sentiment fragile. Fool: Why Stock Falling

Market reaction to the earnings update included a notable sell‑off that some say reflected disappointment around near‑term guidance, leaving sentiment fragile. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder activism is drawing attention to governance and valuation, which can create near‑term uncertainty even if it leads to constructive outcomes later. Yahoo Finance: Activism

Shareholder activism is drawing attention to governance and valuation, which can create near‑term uncertainty even if it leads to constructive outcomes later. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts/journalists call the post‑earnings dip a “hold” scenario — arguing the stock isn’t cheap enough relative to other opportunities right after the drop. 247WallSt: Hold

Netflix Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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